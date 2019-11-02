Listen Live Sports

Cubs exercise 2020 club contract option on José Quintana

November 2, 2019 7:35 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs exercised their 2020 club contract option on left-hander José Quintana on Saturday and declined their 2020 club contract option on left-hander Derek Holland.

The 30-year-old Quintana was 13-9 with a 4.68 ERA in 32 appearances last season. Acquired from the White Sox in July 2017, Quintana is 33-23 with a 4.23 ERA in 78 appearances for the Cubs.

The 33-year-old Holland was 0-1 with a 6.89 ERA in 20 games for Chicago last season after he was acquired along with a cash consideration from San Francisco on July 26.

