Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cup rookie Tifft focused on what caused seizure at track

November 3, 2019 12:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Matt Tifft says he is focused on trying to determine what caused a seizure at the racetrack that ended his rookie NASCAR Cup season.

Tifft was at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, eight days after he fell ill at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. He says he was glad to be back at the track and wanted to be there after a stressful week.

Standing just behind the Front Row Motorsports hauler, Tifft pointed out that he was only about five feet from where he had his seizure inside last week.

While Tifft wants to be back in the No. 36 car as soon as possible, he said nothing else matters until finding out what caused the seizure.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old Tifft had a brain tumor removed in 2016 but returned to race the next year. Brain scans this week showed no issues where the tumor had been.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb