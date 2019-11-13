Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Curry carries Old Dominion past Loyola (Md.) 62-53

November 13, 2019 9:08 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Malik Curry posted 19 points and made six assists and Old Dominion held off Loyola (Md.) 62-53 on Wednesday night.

Xavier Green had 11 points for Old Dominion (2-1), which led 33-14 at halftime. Jason Wade added 10 points and six rebounds.

Andrew Kostecka had 14 points and four rebounds for the Greyhounds (1-2). Chuck Champion added 11 points and Jaylin Andrews grabbed seven rebounds.

Old Dominion matches up against Northeastern on the road on Saturday. Loyola (Md.) faces Fairfield at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

