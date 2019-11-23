Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Custer rushes for 218, E Washington tops Portland St 53-46

November 23, 2019 8:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Antoine Custer Jr. rushed for a career-high 218 yards on just 16 carries and two touchdowns and Eastern Washington held off Portland State 53-46 on Saturday.

The Eagles (7-5, 6-2 Big Sky Conference) recovered an onside kick with 2:11 to play and ran out the clock for its fourth-straight win, keeping their slight playoff hopes alive.

Eric Barriere threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a fourth for Eastern.

Eastern Washington led 30-17 at halftime, and on the first play of the second half Custer broke free on an 88-yard run. Although he was brought down on the 2, it was his second-longest run of the season and the seventh-longest in school history. Custer scored on the next play.

Advertisement

Portland State (5-7, 3-5), which has lost four straight, kept coming back. Davis Alexander threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

The Vikings had 560 yards to 559 for the Eagles but committed three turnovers and Eastern Washington scored a touchdown after each one.

With his fourth-straight 100-yard game and the 12th of his career, Custer finished with 1,228 yards for the season, eighth in school history and 3,045 for his career, which is fourth.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas