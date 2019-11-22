Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

D-I newcomer Merrimack routs Lesley 110-16

November 22, 2019 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jaleel Lord and Devin Jensen scored 17 points apiece as Division I newcomer Merrimack routed Division III Lesley University 110-16 in their home opener on Friday night.

Idris Joyner scored 14 points and Ryan Miller added 11 for the Northeast Conference Warriors (4-3), who are in their inaugural year of a four-year classification as a Division I team. They stunned Northwestern 71-61 for their first Division I win and have also beaten Northwestern, UMass-Lowell and Jacksonville.

Lord opened with a layup and the Warriors led 47-9 at halftime. Juvaris Hayes dished 13 assists and had six steals and Mikey Watkins added 9 points, seven steals and six assists.

Kyle Murphy and Chase Howard scored 4 points each for the Lynx (0-7).

Advertisement

Merrimack next plays at Hartford on Sunday.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas