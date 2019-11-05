Listen Live Sports

Daly scores 26 to lift Saint Joseph’s past Bradley 86-81

November 5, 2019 11:15 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Daly had 26 points as Saint Joseph’s edged past Bradley 86-81 on Tuesday night.

Myles Douglas had 18 points for Saint Joseph’s. Lorenzo Edwards added 12 points and seven rebounds. Cameron Brown had 11 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

Darrell Brown had 17 points for the Braves. Nate Kennell added 15 points. Koch Bar had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Saint Joseph’s plays Old Dominion on the road on Sunday. Bradley plays IUPUI at home on Saturday.

