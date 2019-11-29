Daly, St. Joe’s host St. Francis

St. Francis (Pa.) (2-4) vs. Saint Joseph’s (2-5)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Keith Braxton and St. Francis (Pa.) will face Ryan Daly and Saint Joseph’s. Braxton has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games. Daly is averaging 21.2 points over the last five games.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: St. Francis (Pa.) has leaned on senior leadership while Saint Joseph’s has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Red Flash, seniors Braxton, Isaiah Blackmon, Tyler Stewart and Scott Meredith have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring, including 72 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Daly, Rahmir Moore and Cameron Brown have combined to score 50 percent of all Saint Joseph’s points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Daly has made or assisted on 55 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-5 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 70.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Flash. Saint Joseph’s has 37 assists on 73 field goals (50.7 percent) across its past three outings while St. Francis (Pa.) has assists on 26 of 72 field goals (36.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s is ranked first in the A10 with an average of 74.9 possessions per game.

