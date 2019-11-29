Dana Evans sends No. 8 Louisville past Oklahoma State 69-48

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Dana Evans scored a career-high 28 points and No. 8 Louisville pulled away in the second half to beat Oklahoma State 69-48 on Friday at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Elizabeth Balogun added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (7-0), who overcame their own turnover problems to hand the Cowgirls their second straight loss.

Vivian Gray had 18 points for Oklahoma State (5-2), which shot just 25% and made only 5 of 18 3-pointers.

Louisville led from almost the start but had to work to get any real separation from Oklahoma State in the first half, taking a 37-25 advantage at the break.

The Cardinals turned the ball over 12 times in the first two quarters, partially offsetting the Cowgirls’ shooting woes. They shot 24% in the half, including just 3 of 14 on 3-pointers.

Still, Oklahoma State was able to stay within six points before the Cardinals broke free with a 14-5 run over the next 6½ minutes. Evans’ layup with 40 seconds remaining put Louisville ahead 37-22, its biggest lead of the half.

Louisville extended its lead in the second half, going up 56-32 with 2:05 left in the third quarter. Oklahoma State came no closer than 16 points in the fourth quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals were tested in their first two Paradise Jam games but face their biggest test Saturday against No. 1 Oregon to determine the tournament’s Island Division champion.

Oklahoma State: The Cowgirls have now faced consecutive top-10 opponents for the first time since late in the 2017-18 season, when they lost to then-No. 3 Baylor and then-No. 6 Texas on Feb. 13 and Feb. 17, 2018.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Closes out Paradise Jam against No. 1 Oregon on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: Plays Texas-Arlington on Saturday in its Paradise Jam finale.

