Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Daniels scores 27, No. 23 Arkansas women beat Oral Roberts

November 14, 2019 10:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Makayla Daniels scored a career-high 27 points on 8-of-11 shooting Thursday night, and the No. 23 Arkansas women beat Oral Roberts 96-64.

Daniels was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and the Razorbacks (3-0) were 17 of 32. The Golden Eagles (3-1) made just 2 of 20 from the arc.

Alexis Tolefree and Amber Ramirez added 18 points each and Chelsea Dungee scored 12 for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks opened the game with a 16-4 run and led from the opening basket, a Tolefree 3-pointer. Arkansas had its largest lead at 85-39 early in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Oral Roberts had an 18-1 run in the fourth quarter but only got the deficit down to 28 points.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Keni Jo Lippe led the Golden Eagles with 24 points and nine rebounds. Gem Summers added 10 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off