Danny Lee settles for 62 to lead Mayakoba Classic in Mexico

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Danny Lee was 10-under par through 13 holes and had to settle for a 9-under 62 on Friday for a one-shot lead in the Mayakoba Classic.

Lee, who shot 69 on the front nine of El Camaleon, started thinking about a sub-60 round when he made birdie on the par-5 13th hole and then had a downhill birdie putt from 15 feet on the next hole. He ran that 3 feet by and missed it coming back, and then finished with four pars.

It gave him a one-shot lead Brendon Todd and Adam Long among early starters.

The tournament finally began after heavy rain washed out Thursday. The second round is scheduled for Saturday, and because of a smaller window of daylight, it will not finish until Monday.

