Dantonio says he plans to return as Michigan State coach

November 19, 2019 12:51 pm
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio says he intends to be the Spartans’ football coach next season.

Dantonio had been vague recently when asked about his future, but on Tuesday he said “yes” when asked if he planned to be the coach for next season’s opener against Northwestern. Dantonio said he feels Michigan State can still have success on his watch, and that he doesn’t believe in quitting in the middle of a task.

The Spartans are coming off a 44-10 loss to Michigan last weekend and need wins over Rutgers and Maryland to secure bowl eligibility. They’ve lost five games in a row.

Dantonio previously said he was focusing on the present.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

