The Associated Press
 
Darling carries Delaware over Md.-Eastern Shore 75-56

November 29, 2019 9:47 pm
 
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nate Darling scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half as Delaware won its eighth straight, getting past Maryland Eastern Shore 75-56.

Justyn Mutts added 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Blue Hens (8-0). It was his third consecutive double-double and fourth of the season.

Ryan Allen had 19 points and Collin Goss added 10 rebounds.

Kevon Voyles had 14 points with four 3-pointers for the Hawks (0-8). Canaan Bartley added 12 points and Bruce Guy had seven rebounds.

Da’Shawn Phillip, the Hawks’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 8 points per game, had only 4 points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Delaware takes on Columbia at home on Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore looks for its first win against Fordham on the road on Sunday.

