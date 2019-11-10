Listen Live Sports

Darling carries Delaware past UTSA 91-79

November 10, 2019 5:47 pm
 
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Nate Darling scored a career-high 38 points with seven 3-pointers and Kevin Anderson added 31 points as Delaware topped UTSA 91-79 in the Sunshine Slam on Sunday.

Jhivvan Jackson scored 31 points for the Roadrunners (0-4). Keaton Wallace added 19 points and Knox Hellums had 10 points.

Delaware (4-0) visits Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday. UTSA looks for its first win of the season against Utah State on the road next Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

