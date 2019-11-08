Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Darling scores 22 to lift Delaware over Oakland 56-53

November 8, 2019 8:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Nate Darling had 22 points as Delaware narrowly defeated Oakland 56-53 on Friday night.

Delaware took a 55-52 lead with 32.8 seconds to go when Ryan Allen drove the lane and found Collin Goss for a layup. Darling added a free throw with 7.1 to go.

Allen finished with 12 points for Delaware (2-0) and Goss grabbed 10 rebounds. Kevin Anderson had six assists. Justyn Mutts, who scored 23 points in the opener, was held to two points on 1-of-13 shooting.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points for the Golden Grizzlies (1-1). Kevin Kangu added 12 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Xavier Hill-Mais had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Advertisement

Delaware takes on Southern Illinois on Saturday. Oakland faces UTSA on Saturday.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'