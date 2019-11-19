Listen Live Sports

Darling’s 28 lifts Delaware over St. Francis (Pa.) 79-64

November 19, 2019 10:20 pm
 
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Nate Darling scored 28 points as Delaware beat St. Francis (Pa.) 79-64 on Tuesday night.

Justyn Mutts had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Delaware (6-0), the first Division I team to reach six wins this season. Kevin Anderson added 14 points and Collin Goss 10 for the Blue Hens.

Goss scored six points in an 8-2 run to open the second half, when Delaware broke away from a 38-37 halftime lead.

Mark Flagg had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Red Flash (2-3). Keith Braxton and Tyler Stewart added 13 points each.

Isaiah Blackmon, who led the Red Flash in scoring entering the matchup with 19 points per game, scored only 4 points on 1-of-14 shooting, including 0-for-8 from behind the 3-point arc.

Each team had 10 turnovers, but Delaware scored 16 points off miscues to just three for St. Francis.

Delaware matches up against Stony Brook at home next Wednesday. St. Francis (Pa.) takes on Florida State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

