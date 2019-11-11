Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Darren O’Day guaranteed $2.75M in deal with Braves

November 11, 2019 5:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Right-handed reliever Darren O’Day is guaranteed $2.75 million as part of the one-year contract he reached to return to the Atlanta Braves.

O’Day’s deal, announced Friday, includes a $2.25 million salary for 2020. The NL East champions have a $3.5 million option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.

The 37-year-old O’Day appeared in just eight games for the Braves last season due to a right forearm strain. He allowed one earned run in 5 1/3 innings in the regular season, then pitched two scoreless innings in the playoffs.

The sidearmer has pitched in 12 big league seasons and was an All-Star with Baltimore in 2015. He also missed much of the 2018 season because of injuries.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Veterans Day 2019

Today in History

1918: World War I ends