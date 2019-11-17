Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Dartmouth blows big lead, tops UMass Lowell 80-75 in OT

November 17, 2019
 
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Ian Sistare scored 15 points, Chris Knight had 14 and Dartmouth scored the last nine points in overtime to defeat UMass Lowell 80-75 on Sunday after blowing a 19-point lead in the last 10 minutes of regulation.

Christian Lutete’s 3-pointer with 1:36 to go in overtime gave the River Hawks their biggest lead, 75-71. Trevon Ary-Turner quickly answered with a 3 for the Big Green. In the final minute, Lowell missed the front end of a one-and-one and three 3-pointers. Aaryn Rai made two free with 40 seconds to go, another pair at 19 and Ary-Turner finished it off with two more with a second to play after two Lowell misses in the last 10 seconds.

James Foye added 12 points and Rai 10 for the Big Green (4-1), which was 7 for 16 from the foul line heading into overtime, where they went 8 for 8.

Ron Mitchell had 17 points, Josh Gantz 16 and Obadiah Noel 15 for Lowell (2-5), which lost all three games in its own River Hawk Invitational by a total of seven points. Dartmouth, along with Jacksonville and Merrimack, went 2-1 in the round robin.

Sistare’s 3-pointer with 10:30 to play put Dartmouth up 62-43. From there, Lowell went 8 of 9 with four 3-pointers and was 4 of 6 from the foul line. Dartmouth was 1 of 12 and 2 of 6 from the foul line, including two one-and-ones.

Mitchell’s 3 tied the game at 67 with 19 seconds to go and Knight’s layup at the buzzer rolled off the rim.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

