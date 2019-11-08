Listen Live Sports

Dartmouth ends Buffalo 26-game streak with 68-63 win

November 8, 2019 10:06 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Knight tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds and Dartmouth ended Buffalo’s 26-game home win streak with a 68-63 win on Friday night, spoiling coach Jim Whitesell’s debut.

It was Dartmouth’s first season-opening win on the road in 32 years.

The defending Mid-American Conference Bulls entered the game tied with Tennessee for the nation’s longest home-win streak.

Taurus Samuels had 16 points for Dartmouth, which never trailed and led 33-26 at halftime. Aaryn Rai added 12 points and Ian Sistare had 6 points and 13 rebounds for the Big Green.

Davonta Jordan had 17 points and six rebounds for the Bulls. Jayvon Graves added 15 points and eight rebounds and Josh Mballa had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Dartmouth takes on Florida Gulf Coast at home on Monday. Buffalo matches up against Nazareth College at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

