Dartmouth pays visit to BG

Dartmouth (5-1) vs. Bowling Green (5-2)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth takes on Bowling Green in a non-conference matchup. Dartmouth easily beat Thomas by 49 at home on Nov. 11. Bowling Green lost 77-62 to Nevada on Monday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Dylan Frye, Daeqwon Plowden and Michael Laster have combined to score 35 percent of Bowling Green’s points this season. For Dartmouth, Chris Knight, Ian Sistare and James Foye have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Big Green points over their last five.DOMINANT DYLAN: Frye has connected on 31.8 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Big Green have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Falcons. Bowling Green has 37 assists on 84 field goals (44 percent) across its past three outings while Dartmouth has assists on 48 of 82 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bowling Green offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-lowest rate in the country. The Dartmouth defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 275th among Division I teams).

