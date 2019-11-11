Davidson looks to extend streak vs Charlotte

Davidson (0-1) vs. Charlotte (0-1)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Charlotte. Davidson has won by an average of 18 points in its last six wins over the 49ers. Charlotte’s last win in the series came on Dec. 5, 2012, a 73-69 win.

LAST TIME: Davidson earned a 20-point win over Charlotte when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson went 8-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the Wildcats gave up 72 points per game while scoring 74.7 per contest. Charlotte went 3-8 in non-conference play, averaging 58 points and allowing 68.1 per game in the process.

