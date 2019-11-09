Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Davidson’s 3 TDs help FAU beat FIU 37-7

November 9, 2019 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Malcolm Davidson had 144 yards rushing and a season-high three touchdowns on 17 carries and Florida Atlantic beat Florida International 37-7 on Saturday night.

Chris Robison was 22-of-37 passing for 298 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant, and Deangelo Antoine had nine receptions for 125 yards for FAU.

The Owls (7-3, 5-1 Conference USA) forced FIU to go three-and-out on the first possession of the game and then Davidson capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run and Vladimir Rivas made a 32-yard field goal early in the second quarter to make it 10-0. On the next play from scrimmage, Napoleon Maxwell scored on a 75-yard run but FAU scored 27 unanswered points.

Tony Gaiter IV had seven receptions for 94 yards for the Panthers (5-5, 3-4).

Advertisement

FAU, which had 579 total yards and 30 first downs, has won three games in a row and seven of its last eight.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'