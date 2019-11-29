Davis and Los Angeles host Beal and the Wizards

Washington Wizards (6-10, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (16-2, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and Bradley Beal meet when Los Angeles squares off against Washington. Davis is eighth in the NBA averaging 26.1 points per game and Beal is fourth in the league averaging 28.9 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 8-1 at home. Los Angeles is 6-0 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 44.7 rebounds per game.

The Wizards are 3-6 in road games. Washington has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is shooting 49.6 percent and averaging 25.8 points. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and 12 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Beal leads the Wizards averaging 28.9 points and is adding 4.4 rebounds. Isaiah Thomas has averaged 4.1 assists and scored 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 106.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 5.8 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 51.6 percent shooting.

Lakers: 9-1, averaging 104 points, 39.9 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.3 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Lakers Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (right leg).

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

