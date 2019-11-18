Davis Cup Results

|WORLD GROUP FINALS
|At La Caja Magica
|Madrid
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Group Round Robin
|Monday
|Group B
|Russia 3 Croatia 0
|Singles
Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Borna Gojo, Croatia, 6-3, 6-3.
Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.
Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
|Group D
|Belgium 2, Colombia 1
|Singles
Steve Darcis, Belgium, def. Santiago Giraldo, Colombia, 6-3, 6-2.
David Goffin, Belgium, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3).
|Group F
|Canada 2, Italy 0
|Singles
Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5).
Simone Bolelli and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
