Davis Cup Results

WORLD GROUP FINALS At La Caja Magica Madrid Surface: Hard-Indoor Group Round Robin Monday Group B Russia 3 Croatia 0 Singles

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Borna Gojo, Croatia, 6-3, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Group D Belgium 2, Colombia 1 Singles

Steve Darcis, Belgium, def. Santiago Giraldo, Colombia, 6-3, 6-2.

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Group F Canada 2, Italy 0 Singles

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5).

Doubles

Simone Bolelli and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

