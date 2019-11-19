Davis Cup Results

|WORLD GROUP FINALS
|At La Caja Magica
|Madrid
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Group Round Robin
|Monday
|Group B
|Russia 3 Croatia 0
|Singles
Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Borna Gojo, Croatia, 6-3, 6-3.
Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.
Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
|Group D
|Belgium 2, Colombia 1
|Singles
Steve Darcis, Belgium, def. Santiago Giraldo, Colombia, 6-3, 6-2.
David Goffin, Belgium, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3).
|Group F
|Canada 2, Italy 1
|Singles
Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5).
Simone Bolelli and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
|Tuesday
|Group A
|France 2, Japan 1
|Singles
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 6-2, 6-1.
Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Gael Monfils, France, 7-5, 6-2.
Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5.
|Group B
|Spain 2, Russia 1
|Singles
Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0).
Rafael Nadal, Spain, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (7).
Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (2).
|Group C
|Argentina 3, Chile 0
|Singles
Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-4, 6-3.
Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-2, 6-2.
Maximo Gonzalez and Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Nicolas Jarry and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, 6-3, 7-5.
|Group D
|Australia 3, Colombia 0
|Singles
Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Alejandro Gonzalez, Colombia, 6-4, 6-4.
Alex de Minaur, Australia, vs. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 6-3.
John Peers and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7).
|Group E
|Kazakhstan 2, Netherlands 1
|Singles
Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2.
Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (5).
Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (2).
|Group F
|Canada 2, United States 0
|Singles
Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7).
Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Sam Querrey and Jack Sock, United States, vs. Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, abandoned.<
