Davis Cup Results

November 19, 2019 8:08 pm
 
2 min read
      
WORLD GROUP FINALS
At La Caja Magica
Madrid
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Group Round Robin
Monday
Group B
Russia 3 Croatia 0
Singles

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Borna Gojo, Croatia, 6-3, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Group D
Belgium 2, Colombia 1
Singles

Steve Darcis, Belgium, def. Santiago Giraldo, Colombia, 6-3, 6-2.

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Group F
Canada 2, Italy 1
Singles

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5).

Doubles

Simone Bolelli and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Tuesday
Group A
France 2, Japan 1
Singles

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 6-2, 6-1.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Gael Monfils, France, 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5.

Group B
Spain 2, Russia 1
Singles

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0).

Rafael Nadal, Spain, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Doubles

Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Group C
Argentina 3, Chile 0
Singles

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-4, 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Maximo Gonzalez and Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Nicolas Jarry and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, 6-3, 7-5.

Group D
Australia 3, Colombia 0
Singles

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Alejandro Gonzalez, Colombia, 6-4, 6-4.

Alex de Minaur, Australia, vs. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles

John Peers and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Group E
Kazakhstan 2, Netherlands 1
Singles

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Doubles

Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Group F
Canada 2, United States 0
Singles

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7).

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Doubles

Sam Querrey and Jack Sock, United States, vs. Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, abandoned.<

