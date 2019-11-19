Davis Cup Results

WORLD GROUP FINALS At La Caja Magica Madrid Surface: Hard-Indoor Group Round Robin Monday Group B Russia 3 Croatia 0 Singles

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Borna Gojo, Croatia, 6-3, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Group D Belgium 2, Colombia 1 Singles

Steve Darcis, Belgium, def. Santiago Giraldo, Colombia, 6-3, 6-2.

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Group F Canada 2, Italy 1 Singles

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5).

Doubles

Simone Bolelli and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Tuesday Group A France 2, Japan 1 Singles

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 6-2, 6-1.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Gael Monfils, France, 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, France, def. Ben McLachlan and Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5.

Group B Spain 2, Russia 1 Singles

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0).

Rafael Nadal, Spain, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Doubles

Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Group C Argentina 3, Chile 0 Singles

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-4, 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Maximo Gonzalez and Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Nicolas Jarry and Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, 6-3, 7-5.

Group D Australia 3, Colombia 0 Singles

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Alejandro Gonzalez, Colombia, 6-4, 6-4.

Alex de Minaur, Australia, vs. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles

John Peers and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Group E Kazakhstan 2, Netherlands 1 Singles

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Doubles

Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Group F Canada 2, United States 0 Singles

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7).

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Doubles

Sam Querrey and Jack Sock, United States, vs. Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, abandoned.<

