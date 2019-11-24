Listen Live Sports

Davis scores 23 to carry Detroit Mercy past UC Irvine 86-74

November 24, 2019 6:44 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sophomore Antoine Davis finished with 23 points, six assists and four rebounds and Detroit Mercy picked up its first win of the season, beating UC Irvine 86-74 on Sunday.

Brad Calipari had 16 points for the Titans (1-3). Justin Miller scored 14 and Willy Isiani pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds. Davis, Isiani and Calipari each made four 3-pointers.

Tommy Rutherford led five Anteaters (3-4) in double figures with 14 points. Sophomore Collin Welp came off the bench score 11 and grab a career-high 18 rebounds. Eyassu Worku added 12 points, while John Edgar Jr. and Brad Greene scored 10 apiece.

Detroit Mercy shot 42% overall, helped by 47% shooting from beyond the 3-point arc (15 of 32). The Titans made 25 of 30 free throws, compared to UC Irvine’s 16-of-19 effort (84%). The Anteaters shot 39% from the floor and made just 4 of 24 from distance (17%).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

