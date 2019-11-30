Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Daye’s free throw lifts FIU past New Hampshire 70-69

November 30, 2019 9:40 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Antonio Daye Jr. sank a free throw with two seconds remaining to give Florida International a 70-69 win over New Hampshire on Saturday night.

The Panthers (5-3) were down by eight with just under four minutes to play but rallied to tie it on an Eric Lovett jumper with 42 seconds left. In the final seconds, Daye drew a foul and made the first of two from the line to give FIU the win.

Devon Andrews led the Panthers with 21 points and eight rebounds. Daye added 14 points

Josh Hopkins tied a career high with 23 points for the Wildcats (4-4). Jayden Martinez added 14 points. Marque Maultsby had 12 points.

Florida International faces Florida Gulf Coast at home on Wednesday. New Hampshire matches up against Maine Maritime at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

