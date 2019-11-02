Listen Live Sports

Dayton beats Morehead State 49-35 behind Cook, Chisholm

November 2, 2019 4:27 pm
 
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jack Cook threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores, Jake Chisholm ran for 268 yards and had two touchdowns and Dayton scored on four of its first six possessions to beat Morehead State 49-35 on Saturday.

Chisholm’s 268 yards on 35 carries is the second best single-game rushing performance in Dayton history.

Cook capped the Flyers’ opening drive with a 45-yard TD run, then hit Ryan Skibinski on a 41-yard pass for a 14-7 lead. Skibinski scored on a 10-yard run, then Matthew Clifford’s interception set up Parr’s 20-yard TD pass to Skibinski on Dayton’s next possession.

Dayton fumbled on its fifth possession but Cook capped the sixth with an 11-yard TD run for a 35-14 halftime lead. Chisholm scored on runs of 13 and 10 yards.

Cook was 7 of 14 for 124 yards passing and gained 88 yards on 8 carries for the Flyers (5-3, 3-2).

Mark Pappas, 23 of 42 for 354 yards, threw three TD passes for the Eagles (4-5, 2-3), a 47-yarder to Jordan Huffman, an 11-yarder and a 51-yarder to Land Hurst.

Vincent Winey’s interception of a Cook pass led to Issiah Aguero’s 1-yard run in the third. Aguero also scored on an 8-yard run in the fourth.

