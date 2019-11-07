Listen Live Sports

De Minaur, Tiafoe, Kecmanovic reach Next Gen semifinals

November 7, 2019 3:32 pm
 
MILAN (AP) — Top-seeded Alex de Minaur, second-seeded Frances Tiafoe and Miomir Kecmanovic all advanced to the semifinals of the Next Gen Finals with straight-set wins Thursday.

De Minaur, who finished runner-up last year in the season-ending tournament for the top under-21 players, beat Casper Ruud 4-1, 4-0, 4-2 in just 61 minutes to finish 3-0 in Group A.

De Minaur’s semifinal opponent will be Tiafoe, who defeated Mikael Ymer 4-2, 4-2, 4-2.

Kecmanovic beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 4-1, 4-1, 4-3 (6) and will face Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a spot in the final.

Kecmanovic finished with a 2-1 record in Group A at the event, which features a unique format where each set is first to four games.

Tiafoe was 2-1 in Group B, while Sinner advanced by winning his opening two matches in the group.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

