DeJesus scores 21 to carry UCF past Pepperdine 78-65

November 29, 2019 11:18 pm
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ceasar DeJesus had a career-high 21 points as Central Florida defeated Pepperdine 78-65 in the Wooden Legacy on Friday night.

DeJesus made 8 of 10 shots.

Darin Green Jr. had 16 points for Central Florida (4-2). Dazon Ingram added 14 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Mahan had 11 points and eight rebounds for Central Florida.

Kessler Edwards had 21 points for the Waves (3-5), who have now lost four straight games. Kameron Edwards added 12 points. Skylar Chavez had 10 points.

Central Florida plays NJIT at home next Saturday. Pepperdine plays Idaho State at home next Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

