Delaware puts streak on line vs UMES

Maryland Eastern Shore (0-7) vs. Delaware (7-0)

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, Newark, Delaware; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware looks for its eighth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Maryland Eastern Shore. Maryland Eastern Shore is looking to break its current seven-game losing streak. Delaware is coming off a 75-61 win over Stony Brook on Wednesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Maryland Eastern Shore’s Da’Shawn Phillip, Bruce Guy and Glen Anderson have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this season, including 35 percent of all Hawks scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DA’SHAWN: Phillip has connected on 29.5 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 40 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Maryland Eastern Shore has lost its last six road games, scoring 54.7 points, while allowing 79.7 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Hens. Delaware has an assist on 38 of 95 field goals (40 percent) across its past three games while Maryland Eastern Shore has assists on 31 of 60 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all CAA teams. The Fightin’ Blue Hens have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season and just 8.3 times per game over their last three games.

