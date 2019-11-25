Listen Live Sports

Delaware St. goes for first win vs College of Saint Elizabeth

November 25, 2019 3:30 pm
 
College of Saint Elizabeth vs. Delaware State (0-7)

Memorial Hall, Dover, Delaware; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Delaware State Hornets will be taking on the Eagles of Division III College of Saint Elizabeth. Delaware State lost 71-61 to Charleston Southern in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: John Crosby has averaged 18.7 points and 4.6 rebounds this year for Delaware State. Ameer Bennett is also a primary contributor, with 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: John Crosby has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Delaware State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 37 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PREVIOUSLY: Delaware State scored 80 and came away with a 33-point win over College of Saint Elizabeth when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State went 1-10 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Hornets put up 59.3 points per contest across those 11 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

