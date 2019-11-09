Listen Live Sports

Delaware State upsets Bethune-Cookman 16-13

November 9, 2019 6:08 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Thomas Bertrand-Hudon rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries and Delaware State stunned Bethune-Cookman 16-13 on Saturday.

Delaware State (2-8, 1-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) used Tylik Bethea’s 22-yard scoring strike to Bizzet Woodley and a safety to lead 9-0 after one quarter.

Bertrand-Hudon’s 8-yard TD run stretched the Hornets’ lead to 16-0 with 5:39 left in the second quarter.

Bethune-Cookman (6-3, 4-2) got on the scoreboard when LeDerrien Wilson ran 2 yards for a TD, but the Wildcats missed the point after and trailed 16-6 at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Bethune-Cookman pulled within three points when Tydarius Peters picked off Bethea and returned it 25 yards for a TD with 13:09 left in the game. The Wildcats’ final hurrah ended when they turned the ball over on downs with 2:35 remaining.

Bethune-Cookman had 257 total yards, one more than the Hornets.

