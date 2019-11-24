Listen Live Sports

Dentlinger leads S. Dakota St. past Mississippi Valley St.

November 24, 2019 5:59 pm
 
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger made all eight of his shot attempts to score 16 points and South Dakota routed Mississippi Valley State 84-54 on Sunday.

Noah Freidel, Baylor Scheierman and David Wingett each scored 10 for the Jackrabbits (5-3). South Dakota State built a 22-6 lead midway through the first half and never was challenged. The Jackrabbits led 48-17 at halftime and shot 59.4% (19 of 32). The team finished shooting 33 of 58 (56.9%).

Michael Green led Mississippi Valley State (0-6) with 19 points and Caleb Hunter scored 16. The Delta Devils have lost by an average of 43.1 points per game. Their smallest margin of defeat was 91-81 against Western Michigan on Nov. 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

