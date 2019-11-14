Listen Live Sports

Denver squares off against Western Colorado

November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Western Colorado vs. Denver (1-2)

Magness Arena, Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers are set to battle the Mountaineers of Division II Western Colorado. Denver lost 97-56 at Utah State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Ade Murkey has averaged 13.7 points and four rebounds this year for Denver. Jase Townsend is also a primary contributor, with 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.ADE IS ACCURATE: Through three games, Denver’s Ade Murkey has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 33.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

LAST MEETING: Denver scored 93 points and prevailed by 24 over Western Colorado when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Denver went 4-9 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Pioneers put up 66.3 points per contest in those 13 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

