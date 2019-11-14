Listen Live Sports

DePaul faces Cornell

November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Cornell (1-2) vs. DePaul (4-0)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces Cornell in an early season matchup. DePaul won on the road against Iowa 93-78 on Monday, while Cornell fell 59-58 at home to NJIT on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Paul Reed has averaged a double-double (14.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and two blocks) to lead the way for the Blue Demons. Complementing Reed is Charlie Moore, who is producing 16.5 points and 4.5 assists per game. The Big Red have been led by Josh Warren, who is averaging 14 points, eight rebounds and 5.3 assists.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Warren has connected on 20 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 61.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: DePaul has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 56.

DID YOU KNOW: Cornell as a team has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Ivy League teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

