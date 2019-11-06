Listen Live Sports

DePaul squares off against Chicago

November 6, 2019 6:30 am
 
Chicago vs. DePaul (1-0)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The DePaul Blue Demons will be taking on the Maroons of Division III Chicago.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul went 12-5 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Blue Demons put up 81.2 points per contest in those 17 contests.

