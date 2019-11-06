Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Deputies: Florida man groped princess at Magic Kingdom

November 6, 2019 8:45 am
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 51-year-old Florida man groped a Walt Disney World worker dressed as a princess during a photo opportunity at the Magic Kingdom.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office affidavit says Brian Sherman and his wife posed for pictures with the woman on Saturday afternoon. Sherman said the character was his favorite before putting his arm around her and groping her breast.

The affidavit says Sherman sat on one side of the woman, and his wife was on the other side. Coworkers told investigators the victim wasn’t able to move before Sherman groped her. She was crying when Sherman left the room.

The Disney photographer provided the pictures to investigators who used them to identify Sherman, who was booked on battery charges. A lawyer wasn’t listed on court records.

