Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Detroit plays UC Irvine

November 22, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

UC Irvine (3-3) vs. Detroit (0-3)

Ed Clark High School, Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and Detroit look to bounce back from losses. UC Irvine came up short in a 59-58 game at TCU on Thursday. Detroit lost 76-49 to Wyoming on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Antoine Davis has averaged 21.7 points, 4.3 assists and three steals to lead the way for the Titans. Chris Brandon has complemented Davis and is producing eight points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Anteaters are led by Eyassu Worku, who is averaging 13.2 points.

Advertisement

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Davis has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine is rated second among Big West teams with an average of 71.2 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas