Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Detroit’s Walker out this weekend against Raiders

November 1, 2019 8:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have ruled out defensive back Tracy Walker for Sunday’s game at Oakland because of a knee injury.

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) is doubtful, and cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) is questionable. The team said Slay was a full participant in practice Friday.

Daniels has missed the past four games, and Slay missed last weekend’s win over the New York Giants.

Walker was hurt in that game against New York.

Advertisement

Running back Tra Carson (hamstring), offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (back), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (groin), cornerback Amani Oruwariye (knee) and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (ankle) are questionable.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb