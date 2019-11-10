Listen Live Sports

Devils-Canucks Sum

November 10, 2019 7:15 pm
 
New Jersey 2 0 0—2
Vancouver 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, New Jersey, Simmonds 2 (Hall, Palmieri), 11:48 (pp). 2, New Jersey, Bratt 4 (Severson, Zacha), 12:10.

Second Period_3, Vancouver, Boeser 8 (Miller, Q.Hughes), 12:40 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 11-11-5_27. Vancouver 8-14-9_31.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 1 of 2; Vancouver 1 of 3.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 5-3-3 (31 shots-30 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 5-4-3 (27-25).

A_18,871 (18,910). T_2:20.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kory Nagy.

