Devils-Flames Sums

November 7, 2019 11:45 pm
 
New Jersey 1 1 0—2
Calgary 0 4 1—5

First Period_1, New Jersey, Hughes 4 (Butcher, Hall), 15:44. Penalties_Gusev, NJ, (tripping), 12:46; Jankowski, CGY, (slashing), 16:38; Simmonds, NJ, (slashing), 19:44.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Ryan 3 (Stone, Brodie), 3:02. 3, New Jersey, Gusev 4 (Zacha, Hughes), 5:21. 4, Calgary, Monahan 4 (Gaudreau, Hanifin), 9:57. 5, Calgary, Backlund 3 (Andersson, Hanifin), 14:53 (pp). 6, Calgary, Hanifin 3 (Bennett, Backlund), 19:46 (pp). Penalties_Gusev, NJ, (hooking), 8:26; Backlund, CGY, (tripping), 8:45; Hall, NJ, (high sticking), 13:10; Coleman, NJ, (interference), 18:12.

Third Period_7, Calgary, Gaudreau 5 (Monahan, Lindholm), 10:01. Penalties_Hughes, NJ, (high sticking), 7:08; Backlund, CGY, (cross checking), 10:49.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 9-4-10_23. Calgary 9-17-12_38.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 3; Calgary 2 of 6.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 4-3-3 (38 shots-33 saves). Calgary, Rittich 9-4-2 (23-21).

A_18,851 (19,289). T_2:31.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Brian Murphy.

