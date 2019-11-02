Listen Live Sports

Devils-Hurricanes Sums

November 2, 2019 9:52 pm
 
New Jersey 2 1 2—5
Carolina 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Carolina, Foegele 1 (Aho, Gardiner), 7:55. 2, New Jersey, Wood 2 (Butcher, Simmonds), 11:28. 3, Carolina, Teravainen 4 (Svechnikov, Haula), 16:36 (pp). 4, New Jersey, Hughes 3 (Palmieri, Hall), 19:33 (pp). Penalties_Svechnikov, CAR, (hooking), 13:16; Tennyson, NJ, (delay of game), 15:50; Coleman, NJ, (hooking), 16:36; Hamilton, CAR, (tripping), 18:28.

Second Period_5, New Jersey, Hischier 1 (Greene), 0:34. 6, Carolina, Haula 8 (Necas, Dzingel), 10:59. Penalties_Zajac, NJ, (hooking), 5:23; Rooney, NJ, (roughing), 20:00; Svechnikov, CAR, (roughing), 20:00.

Third Period_7, New Jersey, Subban 2 (Wood), 4:00. 8, New Jersey, Severson 2, 19:11. Penalties_Hamilton, CAR, (tripping), 0:04; Palmieri, NJ, (interference), 0:17; Zacha, NJ, (roughing), 8:04; Dzingel, CAR, (roughing), 8:04; Foegele, CAR, (hooking), 10:03.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 9-10-7_26. Carolina 14-9-4_27.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 1 of 4; Carolina 1 of 4.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 3-2-3 (27 shots-24 saves). Carolina, Reimer 2-3-0 (25-21).

A_15,079 (18,680). T_2:37.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brad Kovachik.

