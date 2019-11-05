Devils-Jets Sum

|New Jersey
|1
|0
|0
|0—2
|Winnipeg
|0
|1
|0
|0—1
|New Jersey won shootout 2-0.
First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 2 (Vatanen, Hall), 4:44.
Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Copp 2 (Bourque, Morrissey), 8:38.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_New Jersey 2 (Gusev G, Boqvist G), Winnipeg 0 (Connor NG, Laine NG).
Shots on Goal_New Jersey 12-9-10-1_32. Winnipeg 8-12-9-4_33.
Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 1.
Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 4-2-3 (33 shots-32 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 6-5-1 (32-31).
A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:41.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kory Nagy.
