The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Devils-Jets Sums

November 5, 2019 10:55 pm
 
New Jersey 1 0 0 0—2
Winnipeg 0 1 0 0—1
New Jersey won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 2 (Vatanen, Hall), 4:44. Penalties_Roslovic, WPG, (holding), 8:14; Beaulieu, WPG, (interference), 14:41.

Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Copp 2 (Bourque, Morrissey), 8:38. Penalties_Wood, NJ, (roughing), 6:04.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Wheeler, WPG, (tripping), 4:22.

Shootout_New Jersey 2 (Gusev G, Boqvist G), Winnipeg 0 (Connor NG, Laine NG).

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 12-9-10-1_32. Winnipeg 8-12-9-4_33.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 1.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 4-2-3 (33 shots-32 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 6-5-1 (32-31).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:41.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kory Nagy.

