Devils-Oilers Sum

First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 14 (Persson, Nugent-Hopkins), 1:55. 2, Edmonton, Haas 2 (Benning, K.Russell), 15:45. 3, Edmonton, Neal 12 (Persson, Chiasson), 16:51.
Third Period_4, Edmonton, Chiasson 1 (Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid), 6:02 (pp).
Shots on Goal_New Jersey 8-11-7_26. Edmonton 5-16-11_32.
Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 4; Edmonton 1 of 3.
Goalies_New Jersey, Schneider 0-4-1 (32 shots-28 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 6-1-1 (26-26).
A_17,240 (18,641). T_2:25.
Referees_Brad Meier, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Brian Murphy.
