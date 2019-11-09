Devils-Oilers Sum

New Jersey 0 0 0—0 Edmonton 0 3 1—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 14 (Nugent-Hopkins, Persson), 1:55. 2, Edmonton, Haas 2 (K.Russell, Benning), 15:45. 3, Edmonton, Neal 12 (Chiasson, Persson), 16:51.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, Chiasson 1 (Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid), 6:02 (pp).

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 8-12-9_29. Edmonton 5-16-11_32.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 4; Edmonton 1 of 3.

Goalies_New Jersey, Schneider 0-4-1 (32 shots-28 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 6-1-1 (29-29).

A_17,240 (18,641). T_2:24.

Referees_Brad Meier, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Brian Murphy.

