Devils-Oilers Sum

First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 14 (Nugent-Hopkins, Persson), 1:55. 2, Edmonton, Haas 2 (K.Russell, Benning), 15:45. 3, Edmonton, Neal 12 (Chiasson, Persson), 16:51.
Third Period_4, Edmonton, Chiasson 1 (Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid), 6:02 (pp).
Shots on Goal_New Jersey 8-12-9_29. Edmonton 5-16-11_32.
Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 4; Edmonton 1 of 3.
Goalies_New Jersey, Schneider 0-4-1 (32 shots-28 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 6-1-1 (29-29).
A_17,240 (18,641). T_2:24.
Referees_Brad Meier, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Brian Murphy.
