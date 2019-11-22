Devils-Penguins Sum

New Jersey 0 1 0—1 Pittsburgh 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kahun 6 (Simon), 7:51.

Second Period_2, New Jersey, Hall 3 (Hischier, Palmieri), 0:31 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 11 (Rust, Malkin), 12:27.

Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, McCann 8 (Galchenyuk, Tanev), 2:05. 5, Pittsburgh, Marino 2 (Lafferty, Aston-Reese), 2:30.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 6-20-11_37. Pittsburgh 18-14-9_41.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 1 of 4; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 7-6-3 (36 shots-32 saves), Domingue 0-0-0 (5-5). Pittsburgh, Jarry 3-3-0 (37-36).

A_18,420 (18,387). T_2:31.

Referees_Chris Lee, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, David Brisebois.

