Devils strike fast, hold off Canucks 2-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Wayne Simmonds and Jesper Bratt scored 22 seconds apart in the first period and Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves in the New Jersey Devils’ 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Brock Boeser had a power-play goal for Vancouver. The Canucks are 0-3-1 in their last four games.

Simmonds opened the scoring on a power play with 8:12 left in the first period. Taylor Hall sent a pass into the Canucks’ zone that Kyle Palmieri directed to Simmonds. He put it past goalie Jacob Markstrom for the Devils’ second road power-play goal of the season.

Bratt quickly made it 2-0 at 12:10 when he deflected Damon Severson’s point shot.

Advertisement

Boeser scored with 7:20 left in the second. He took J.T. Miller’s pass, used his speed to skate into the Devil’s zone, then beat Blackwood with a low shot to the far corner.

It was the second head-to-head brother clash between Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes, the 20-year-old defenseman picked seventh overall in the 2018 draft, and Jack Hughes, the 18-year-old center picked No. 1 by the Devils this year. Quinn Hughes assisted on Boeser’s goal.

RED WINGS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored with 30.9 seconds left to give Detroit the comeback victory over Vegas.

Mantha broke in alone off the right wing after taking a pass off the boards from Robby Fabbri, then beat goalie Malcolm Subban with a wrist shot from the right circle. Mantha has 11 goals this season.

Andreas Athanasiou and defenseman Madison Bowey also scored and Jonathan Bernier made 17 saves to help the Red Wings win their second straight games.

Jonathan Marchessault and Max Pacioretty scored for Vegas and Subban stopped 16 shots. The Golden Knights are 1-2-3 in their last six.

PANTHERS 6, RANGERS 5, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored the shootout winner for Florida against New York.

Frank Vatrano scored in regulation and converted in the shootout for the Panthers. Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and two assists, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and a helper and Dominic Toninato and Brian Boyle also scored. Sam Montembeault made 34 saves.

Kaapo Kakko scored the lone shootout goal and had a power-play goal for New York. Ryan Lindgren, Filip Chytil, Brady Skjei and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers.

JETS 3, STARS 2, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 21 seconds into overtime to lift Winnipeg past Dalla.

Scheifele went in on a 2-on-1 with Kyle Connor, kept the puck and beat Anton Khudobin with a low shot for his seventh goal.

Patrik Laine snapped a 10-game scoring drought with a power-play goal and Andrew Copp also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves to help Winnipeg improve to 4-0-1 in its last five.

Mattias Janmark and Radek Faksa scored for Dallas in the opener of a four-game trip. The Stars had won four in a row.

BLACKHAWKS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist, Robin Lehner made 53 saves and Chicago struck early and then held off Toronto.

Jonathan Toews, rookie Kirby Dach and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blackhawks. Alex DeBrincat had three assists and Dylan Strome added two.

William Nylander scored twice for the Maple Leafs, and John Tavares and Andreas Johnsson added power-play goals in the third as Toronto stormed back with 26 shots in the final period. Auston Matthews had four assists for Toronto, which was 3-0-2 in its last five and lost in regulation for the first time in two weeks.

Toronto backup Michael Hutchinson stopped 29 shots and remained winless at 0-4-1.

FLYERS 3, BRUINS 2, SO

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Farabee scored in the shootout to lead Philadelphia to its fourth straight win.

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist, and Phillipe Myers also scored in regulation for the Flyers. Carter Hart finished with 26 saves.

Danton Heinen and Brad Marchand each had a goal and Jaroslav Halak stopped 27 shots for the Bruins, who lost their third straight (0-2-1) after six-game win streak.

Farabee, who played at nearby Boston University, beat Halak high glove-side on the Flyers’ first shootout attempt. Hart stopped all three tries by the Bruins, poke-checking away David Pastrnak’s attempt to seal Philadelphia’s win.

OILERS 6, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had a hat trick and became the eighth NHL player to record 400 points before his 23rd birthday as Edmonton beat Anaheim.

It is the fifth hat trick of McDavid’s career and his first since Feb. 18, 2018, against Colorado. Edmonton’s superstar center is the 13th player in league history to reach 400 points in 306 or fewer games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored twice for the Oilers, who have won four of their last six. Zack Kassian had a goal and two assists and Leon Draisaitl added three assists to move into the NHL scoring lead with 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists).

Oscar Klefbom had a pair of assists and Mikko Koskinen made 31 saves for his seventh win in 10 games.

Rickard Rakell and Max Jones scored for Anaheim and John Gibson stopped 25 shots.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.