Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dickey leads UNC-Greensboro past Tennessee Tech 64-30

November 15, 2019 9:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — James Dickey had 12 points and eight rebounds as UNC Greensboro rolled past Tennessee Tech 64-30 on Friday night.

Michael Hueitt Jr. had 11 points for UNC Greensboro (3-1). Isaiah Miller added 11 points and Kyrin Galloway had three blocks.

Darius Allen scored seven points and Jr. Clay had eight rebounds and four points for the Golden Eagles (1-3).

UNC Greensboro takes on Montana State at home on Saturday. Tennessee Tech faces Appalachian State on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted