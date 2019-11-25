DiLeo, C. Michigan visit DePaul

Central Michigan (5-1) vs. DePaul (6-0)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as David DiLeo and Central Michigan will go up against Paul Reed and DePaul. The junior DiLeo is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games. Reed, a sophomore, is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Reed has put up a double-double (14.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks) to lead the way for the Blue Demons. Complementing Reed is Charlie Moore, who is accounting for 16.3 points and 4.7 assists per game. The Chippewas have been led by DiLeo, who is averaging 16 points.DOMINANT DAVID: DiLeo has connected on 40 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 38 over the last five games. He’s also converted 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: DePaul has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 55.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Blue Demons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Chippewas. DePaul has 50 assists on 90 field goals (55.6 percent) across its past three outings while Central Michigan has assists on 56 of 107 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Chippewas 26th among Division I teams. DePaul has turned the ball over on 21.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Blue Demons 270th, nationally).

